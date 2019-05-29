Tennent's bestow great honour on Love Island star

Funny man Iain Stirling has been awarded the prestigious Tennent’s Golden Can due to his top patter and comedic success, not forgetting his renowned commentary on Love Island.

Edinburgh-born Iain is the voice of the popular reality TV show which is set to takeover the screens of millions for its fifth season next Monday.

Since starting his career as a stand-up comedian during his final year at university, Iain, who went to Liberton High and studied law at Edinburgh uni, has worked his way up the comedy ladder to become best known as the brilliantly funny voice of the hit show.

His Scottish humour and hilarious observations have had the nation laughing for years – and undoubtedly contributed to the show’s success and record-breaking viewing figures.

Iain is also a BAFTA-winning writer, who has co-written and hosted five television series, published a book on adulting for millennials and performed his sold-out critically-acclaimed

show ‘U OK Hun? X’ to UK and international audiences.

Tennent’s serve up the legendary Golden Can to the most deserving Scottish icons across the globe who have contributed to all areas of Scottish culture including film, TV, comedy, music and sport.

Iain is now in the company of other cultural legends like Avengers actress Karen Gillan, Sam Heughan from Outlander and colossal social media influencer Jamie Genevieve in the Golden Can Hall of Fame.

He said: “Finally some recognition for all those years spent drinking cans! Thank you, Tennent’s - it’s a real honour to be joining the likes of Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston and, of course, Biffy Clyro.”

Alan McGarrie, Group Brand Director at Tennent’s, said: “Whether it’s on stage or through our TV screens, Iain has had us laughing for years, and it’s time we repay him for all the good times.

“At Tennent’s, we believe in the best of Scottish, and who else has infiltrated the nation with the sarcastic sense-of-humour us Scots are known for more than Iain? This, in our eyes,

makes him a fantastic addition to the Golden Can Hall of Fame.”