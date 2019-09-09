Tennent's offers chance to win pitch-side seats at 2020 Six Nations - here’s how to enter

Have your say

If you’re wanting to head to next year’s Six Nations, but don’t yet have a ticket, then your luck could soon be changing thanks to Tennent's.

Tennent’s Lager, the official beer of Scottish Rugby, is offering fans the chance to win a see the national team play pitch-side with its latest on-pack promotion.

If youre wanting to head to next years Six Nations, but dont yet have a ticket, then your luck could soon be changing thanks to Tennent's

How can I win a free prize?

Unique packs of Tennent’s Lager featuring a new design celebrating the home of Scottish rugby have unique batch codes for shoppers to enter online and unlock prizes.

The ‘Best Seat in the House’

The top prize is a pitch-side seat in the ‘Best Seat in the House’ Tennent’s dug-out, for the lucky winner and four friends at the Scotland v England match at next year’s Six Nations.

The match will take place at the BT Murrayfield stadium on 8 February 2020.

Sitting in the ‘Best Seat in the House’ means winners will get to walk down the tunnel onto the pitch pre-match, rubbing shoulders with their Scotland squad heroes as they do so.

For this prize, a personal waiter is provided, who will bring you food and pints of Tennent’s during half time.

After the game, the guests will then be taken back to the Tennent’s Up and Under bar to enjoy some live entertainment.

Other prizes up for grabs

There are also four £100 Scotland Rugby gift shop vouchers available, alongside 10 of the newly released Scotland Rugby home tops.

Alan McGarrie, Group Brand Director at Tennent’s, said,: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate Tennent’s Lager’s sponsorship of Scottish Rugby by giving something back to the

fans of the national team.

“The pitch-side seats are an incredible prize to win and truly give a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but with the gift shop tickets and home tops also on offer, we’d highly suggest

grabbing a pack and checking for that unique batch code”.

When will the special packs of lager be available and where can I buy them?

In store from 9 September, winning 10, 12 and 15 can packs are available to buy at all majorretailers.