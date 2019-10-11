Tennent’s calls upon loyal fans to influence brand
For the first time in its 130 year history, Tennent’s Lager is inviting fans to help shape the future of Scotland’s favourite beer by launching a platform where they can share their honest views to influence the future of the brewery.
POURtraits has been created to give drinkers a place to share their thoughts and opinions on what they’d like to see and the brand is looking for anything from experimental product ideas to new packaging for a chance to win prizes including Six Nations tickets, signed memorabilia from Golden Can winners, tours of the visitor centre and vouchers for the Tennent’s gift shop.
"Whether you’ve had an idea of a new product that’s perfect for Tennent’s or an innovative way to increase sustainability - we’re ready and waiting to hear it all, so get in touch through POURtraits.”
