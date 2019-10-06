The 10 best places for curry in Edinburgh according to Just Eat reviews
It’s one of the most popular takeaways, but where are the best places in Edinburgh for a curry?
With National Curry Week taking place from 7 – 13 October, we take a look as some of the best rated curry houses in the Capital, according to Just Eat user reviews.
1. The Curry Leaf
This takeaway get 5.1 out of 6, with one reviewer commenting: Always great quality.
other
2. Shandon Spice
Best Indian restaurant in Edinburgh, the korma is amazing says one review of this 5.4 rated curry house.
other
3. Miraj Indian Takeaway
Miraj gets 5.1 out of 6, with one reviewer saying: Food was delivered on time as stated, and everything was fresh tasting!
Shutterstock
other
4. Guru Balti Restaurant
5.4 out of 6 for this restaurant, with one review stating: excellent service from the delivery driver to stockbridge. Cheers!
other
View more