The 10 most desirable Scottish seaside towns to live in
The most sought after seaside towns to live in have been revealed in a new study.
Research by Bank of Scotland examined coastal areas across the country to find the Scottish towns with the highest average house price (2018). The research uncovered a huge disparity between prices on the west and east coasts, with those on the Eastern side over £100,000 more expensive than their Western equivalent. Here are the most desirable seaside towns in Scotland according to the average house price last year.
1. North Berwick
North Berwick, East Lothian, topped the list with an average house price of 346,225GBP.