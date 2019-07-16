The 10 most popular summer travel destinations from Edinburgh Airport
The recent bout of unpredictable weather has seen a surge of Edinburgh holidaymakers head for warmer locations, with 150,000 travellers set to jet off over the weekend.
With plenty of bargain, last-minute deals up for grabs, Edinburgh Airport is set to be packed over the coming weeks as travellers seek out sunnier climes, and Spain is proving to be the most popular destination of choice. Research from travel agency, Barrhead Travel, revealed five Spanish destinations in their top 10 travel spots for the 2019 summer holidays, with Majorca topping the list. How many of the top 10 have you travelled to?
1. Majorca
Home to turquoise waters, sandy coves and rugged mountains, Majorca offers plenty in the way of scenery and relaxation, alongside its charming villages and historical sights.