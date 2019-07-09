Picture: Shutterstock

The 17 cheapest homes on sale in Edinburgh and how much they're going for

If you don't think you can afford a home in the capital, then take a look at these bargain buys.

From first time buyer flats to houses, these are the cheapest homes for sale in Edinburgh just now.

This one bedroom ground floor flat is on the market for offers over GBP80,000.

1. Stenhouse Street West

Zoopla
This three bedroom flat is on the market for a guide price of GBP85,000

2. Calder Grove

Zoopla
This one bedrooms flat is on the market for offers over GBP90,000

3. Colinton Mains

Zoopla
This first floor, one bedroom flat is on the market for offers over GBP99,000

4. East Craigs

Zoopla
