The 17 cheapest homes on sale in Edinburgh and how much they're going for
If you don't think you can afford a home in the capital, then take a look at these bargain buys.
From first time buyer flats to houses, these are the cheapest homes for sale in Edinburgh just now.
1. Stenhouse Street West
This one bedroom ground floor flat is on the market for offers over GBP80,000.
Zoopla
2. Calder Grove
This three bedroom flat is on the market for a guide price of GBP85,000
Zoopla
3. Colinton Mains
This one bedrooms flat is on the market for offers over GBP90,000
Zoopla
4. East Craigs
This first floor, one bedroom flat is on the market for offers over GBP99,000
Zoopla
