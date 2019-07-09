The 17 cheapest homes on sale in Edinburgh and how much they're going for

From first time buyer flats to houses, these are the cheapest homes for sale in Edinburgh just now.

1. Stenhouse Street West This one bedroom ground floor flat is on the market for offers over GBP80,000.

2. Calder Grove This three bedroom flat is on the market for a guide price of GBP85,000

3. Colinton Mains This one bedrooms flat is on the market for offers over GBP90,000

4. East Craigs This first floor, one bedroom flat is on the market for offers over GBP99,000

