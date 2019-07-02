The 8 best pubs in Edinburgh - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020
Compiling 2,000 pubs and bars for great drinks and amazing food, the AA’s Pub Guide aims to bring you the best pubs the country has to offer.
“We make our selection by seeking out pubs that are worth making a detour for” explains the guide - these are the Edinburgh pubs that made the list.
1. The Bow Bar
The Bow Bar has it all - hundreds of quality malt whiskies, real ales poured from traditional tall founts, beers and traditional Scottish food, like haggis. It even holds a 10 day beer festival in January and July. 80 West Bow.
Pegged as one of AA's Pick of the Pubs, Cafe Royal is the home to incredible decor with beautifully stained glass and ceramic murals. Local ales are championed here, as well as fresh oysters. 19 West Register Street.
The oldest food inn in Edinburgh, the Doric Tavern is all things Scottish. With award winning Scottish beers and quality Scottish produce, this is the place to be for a taste of Scotland. 1516 Market Street.
With their monthly brewery weekends celebrating all things beer, keep an eye out for their porcelain handed ale pumps that bear the Stewart family crest, who have owned and operated the pub since 1896. 15 West Register Street.