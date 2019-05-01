The hidden history of whisky uncovered at Edinburgh attraction

To celebrate International Whisky Month, The Real Mary King’s Close in partnership with local whisky expert and retailer Jeffery Street Whisky, will run a late night whisky tour - A King’s Dram - every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of May.

A King’s Dram is a unique whisky tasting experience that will delve into Scotland’s most iconic export during a tour that will uncover the secrets of Edinburgh’s illicit stills, and explore over 400 years of whisky production in Scotland.

The new King's Dram event at Old Town attraction.

Guests will journey back in time and follow in the footsteps of former residents, learn why Mary King’s Close was at the centre of a thriving and bustling trade and get to grips with the national drink.

This 1.5 hour experience includes a unique tour of the preserved rooms, streets, and spaces of The Real Mary King’s Close. The team from Jeffery Street Whisky will lead guests through a tasting of five specially selected drams; each highlighting the diverse nature of whisky from across Scotland.

Paul Nixon, General Manager of The Real Mary King’s Close said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to enjoy a truly unique Scottish experience for Whisky Month.

"Working with a great local partner such as Jeffery Street allows our guests to explore another part of the city’s hidden history, discover the stories behind Edinburgh’s illicit stills, and taste five exceptional little known whiskies.”

Advance booking is recommended and tickets can be bought at the venue or online.