The Pop Up Geeks announce Stephen King inspired Halloween party

They've become the masters of the pop up themed bar, from Game of Thrones to Harry Potter, but now The Pop Up Geeks are going spooky.

The Pop Up Geeks are set to host a week-long Halloween party in Edinburgh, which celebrates the ‘master of horror’, Stephen King.

Posting on their social media, the team said: “And Now For Something Completely Different will be coming to a close slightly earlier than planned to make way for a week long Halloween party inspired by the master of horror.”

Guests to their bar, which is located at The Edinburgh Arches at 27 East Market Street, can look forward to a selection of bloodcurdling cocktails inspired by the author’s greatest and most famous works.

The Stephen King celebration is running from Monday 28 October until Sunday 3 November, and more information can be found here.

The Pop Up Geeks latest Monty Python theme, And Now For Something Completely Different, followed on from a Stranger Things themed ‘The Upside Down’ bar.

They’ve also created a Game of Thrones bar, which included a one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience that allowed guests to “journey across the Seven Kingdoms” and taste the closest real world counterparts to the wines described in George.R.R.Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

For the latest food and drink upfdates in Edinbrugh, including restaurant reviews and bar recommendations - join our new Facebook group here.