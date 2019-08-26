These 15 Edinburgh manor houses are on the market for £1m right now If you have an unlimited budget, or just like to dream big, then take a look at these million pound Edinburgh homes. From castles to full townhouses, these are some of the most expensive homes for sale in and around Edinburgh just now. 1. 4 bed house, Craiglockhart This modern, architect designed house with gym and games room is on the market for offers over GBP1,900,000 with Knight Frank. Knight Frank other Buy a Photo 2. 4 bed flat, Moray Place This four bed flat with private garden access in Edinburgh's New Town is for sale for offers over GBP1,100,000 with Savills. Savills other Buy a Photo 3. 6 bed house, Gillespie Road Huntly house is a late nineteenth century, Robert Lorimer designed, Arts and Crafts family house with original features, and is for sale for offers over GBP1,750,000 with Savills. Savills other Buy a Photo 4. 5 bed house, Murrayfield Drive This architect designed property has views of the Pentland Hills and is on the market for offers over GBP1,200,000 with Rettie. Rettie other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4