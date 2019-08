But while 2019 might not be the year to purchase property on a budget in Edinburgh, the market shows no signs of slowing down. Ranked in order of the number of page views over the last 30 days, these are 10 of the most popular properties available to buy in Edinburgh right now, according to Zoopla.

1. Northumberland Street, New Town, Edinburgh EH3 6 bed detached house for sale | Offers over 1,995,000 | Last 30 days: 6466 page views Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Lothian House, 124/18 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 2 bed flat for sale | Offers over 225,000 | Last 30 days: 4425 page views Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Moray Place, New Town, Edinburgh EH3 4 bed flat for sale | Offers over 795,000 | Last 30 days: 2974 page views Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Marlborough Street, Edinburgh EH15 4 bed bungalow for sale | Offers over 535,000 | Last 30 days: 2813 page views Zoopla other Buy a Photo

