Main pic: Southside Scran

These are all the Edinburgh restaurants set to get a mention in the 2020 Michelin Guide

From small plates and Bib Gourmands to tasting menus and Michelin Stars, Edinburgh has something for all food lovers.

While the Michelin Stars and Bib Gourmands for 2020 remain a secret, the famous guide has released a sneak preview of some restaurants in the capital which are set to make an appearance. Seven Edinburgh restaurants will be new to the 2020 guide, with a mix of menus from modern Italian to Spanish and French inspired. Here we take a look at these new entries.

The Michelin team said: An eye-catching, modern restaurant perched beside the city observatory on Calton Hill; take your time climbing up here as its easy to get out of puff but so worth it for the views (and the food!)

1. The Lookout by Gardeners Cottage

A friendly, laid-back restaurant and research hub where the dining happens communally and the sourcing of produce is paramount say Michelin.

2. The Edinburgh Food Studio

The Michelin Guide said: Theres a good value set price lunch menu or come at dinner for more ambitious dishes like Squid ink tagliolini with burrata, squid ragout and vanilla.

3. Mono

Michelin said: The latest city opening from Tom and Michaela Kitchin is a smart bistro and, like the other restaurants in their group, incorporates a Nature to Plate philosophy."

4. Southside Scran

