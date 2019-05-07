These are all the Edinburgh restaurants set to get a mention in the 2020 Michelin Guide
From small plates and Bib Gourmands to tasting menus and Michelin Stars, Edinburgh has something for all food lovers.
While the Michelin Stars and Bib Gourmands for 2020 remain a secret, the famous guide has released a sneak preview of some restaurants in the capital which are set to make an appearance. Seven Edinburgh restaurants will be new to the 2020 guide, with a mix of menus from modern Italian to Spanish and French inspired. Here we take a look at these new entries.
1. The Lookout by Gardeners Cottage
The Michelin team said: An eye-catching, modern restaurant perched beside the city observatory on Calton Hill; take your time climbing up here as its easy to get out of puff but so worth it for the views (and the food!)