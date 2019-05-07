These are all the Edinburgh restaurants set to get a mention in the 2020 Michelin Guide

While the Michelin Stars and Bib Gourmands for 2020 remain a secret, the famous guide has released a sneak preview of some restaurants in the capital which are set to make an appearance. Seven Edinburgh restaurants will be new to the 2020 guide, with a mix of menus from modern Italian to Spanish and French inspired. Here we take a look at these new entries.

1. The Lookout by Gardeners Cottage The Michelin team said: An eye-catching, modern restaurant perched beside the city observatory on Calton Hill; take your time climbing up here as its easy to get out of puff but so worth it for the views (and the food!) other Buy a Photo

2. The Edinburgh Food Studio A friendly, laid-back restaurant and research hub where the dining happens communally and the sourcing of produce is paramount say Michelin. other Buy a Photo

3. Mono The Michelin Guide said: Theres a good value set price lunch menu or come at dinner for more ambitious dishes like Squid ink tagliolini with burrata, squid ragout and vanilla. other Buy a Photo

4. Southside Scran Michelin said: The latest city opening from Tom and Michaela Kitchin is a smart bistro and, like the other restaurants in their group, incorporates a Nature to Plate philosophy." other Buy a Photo

View more