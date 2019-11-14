Think about putting together a donation box this year (Photo: Shutterstock)

These are the donation items Edinburgh foodbanks urgently need in the run up to Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, the season of giving is almost upon us - so why not look into donating to your local food bank? Here is what food banks urgently need this winter.

Prior to donating, you should check with your local food bank to see if there are any specific items they they’re in need of. You can find your nearest food bank using this locator on the Trussell Trust website.

1. Dried foods

Like cereal, pasta, rice and even biscuits, which all have a long shelf life

2. Tinned goods

Such as tinned tomatoes, pasta sauce, meat, soup, vegetables and fruit

3. Baby food

Donations from food banks don’t just go to adults - jarred baby food is also essential

4. UHT Milk

Long life milk can be stored for up to six months in a pantry, but once opened it needs to be refrigerated. Then it can be used normally like fresh milk within seven days

