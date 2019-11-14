These are the donation items Edinburgh foodbanks urgently need in the run up to Christmas
With Christmas right around the corner, the season of giving is almost upon us - so why not look into donating to your local food bank? Here is what food banks urgently need this winter.
Prior to donating, you should check with your local food bank to see if there are any specific items they they’re in need of. You can find your nearest food bank using this locator on the Trussell Trust website.