These ten have all been picked due to their quality of food, high levels of customer service and their prices, among other factors. Now, you have the chance to decide who is crowned the best chippy in the Capital. To have your say, simply pick up a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News and send us back the coupon with your selection. Closing date for nominations is Saturday, May 25. Full terms and conditions can be found in the newspaper.

1. Bene's 12 Seton Place, Port Seton jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cafe Piccante 19 Broughton Street jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Eatalia's 1, Brunswick Place jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Fourways Fish Bar 27 Main Street, Kirkliston jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more