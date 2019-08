Look no further than this list of 10 of the best places in Edinburgh for pizza according to Just Eat user ratings and reviews.

1. Verona With a six out of six star rating based on 1,360 reviews, Verona boasts glowing reviews like "Fabulous pizza! Crispy base, decent toppings and nice and hot!" and "Hands down, the best pizza in Edinburgh." 12 Cadzow Place, EH7 5SN

2. Dough-Wood Fired Pizza With an impressive selection of pizzas, from classics like margherita and pepperoni to the more unusual like the vesuvio which features wild boar salami, Dough holds a 5.5/6 rating on Just Eat. 172 Rose Street, EH2 4BA

3. Mania "Lovely tasting pizza and chicken. Definitely my new favourite takeaway in Edinburgh!" one Just Eat user raved. 5.5/6 star rating. 93 Lauriston Place, Tollcross, EH3 9JB

4. Turkish Carry Out With a fusion of Turkish and Italian, on offer are things like lamb donner calzone, chicken donner pizza and mixed donner calzone which all come with the classic garlic and chilli sauce. 5.5/6 star rating, 146 Easter Road, EH7 5RJ

