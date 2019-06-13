These are the 10 worst Edinburgh hotels according to Tripadvisor reviews
Almost everyone has a bad hotel story from their travels - whether it was dirty sheets, poor management or terrible food.
These are the ten hotels in Edinburgh that come out bottom on Tripadvisor for guest reviews. Check out the 10 best-rated hotels in Edinburgh here.
1. The Britannia Hotel, average rating of 2.5 stars
This riverside hotel has over 750 one-star reviews on Tripadvisor, with several guests complaining that the rooms were "dirty" and smelled of "damp" and one commenting "I wish I could rate it with 0 stars."
One displeased guest who gave Merith House Hotel a one-star review warned other guests that they'd be "better off staying in a homeless shelter." Some other of the 115 one-star reviews complained of poor customer service.
Perhaps somewhat ironically named, the Ritz Hotel has 99 one star reviews on Tripadvisor, with one guest writing "the place is a scruffy shambles and a rip-off." Another said they "Definitely would not recommend ever staying."