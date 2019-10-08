These are the 12 Edinburgh hotels shortlisted for the Good Hotel Guide 2020

This spruced up 1840s West End hotel has a modern lounge with a vintage edge, unfussy bedrooms with comfortable beds and a full Scottish breakfast served up until 11am, so no need to wake up early. 70-72 Grove Street, EH3 8AP
Perfect for those looking to explore the city on a budget, Cityroomz offers up affordable room options with all the essentials you'd need for your stay. Breakfast is available at an extra charge. 25-33 Shandwick Place, EH2 4RG
This family owned hotel is situated in the peaceful area just beyond the city centre. Run in two Victorian villas, Dunstane house and Hampton house found opposite. 4 West Coats and 5 Hampton Terrace, EH12 5JQ