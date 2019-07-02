These are the cheapest last minute return flight deals from Edinburgh Airport in July - from as little as £39
July is peak season for holidays, but - despite the month’s popularity for beach or city breaks - travelling at this time of year need not break the bank.
Here are some of the cheapest return deals from Edinburgh Airport in July.
1. Ibiza
Return flights to Ibiza leaving on 3 July and returning on 10 Jul for 145GBP with Ryanair.
Shutterstock
2. Basel
Return flights to Basel leaving on 15 July and returning on 24 July for 123GBP with EasyJet.
Shutterstock
3. Luqa, Malta
Return flights to Luqa leaving on 9 July and returning on 13 July for 137GBP with Ryanair.
Shutterstock
4. Brussels
Return flights to Brussels leaving on 5 July and returning on 10 July for 115GBP with Ryanair.
Shutterstock
