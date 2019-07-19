These are the Edinburgh finalists in the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019
The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019 will take place on Tuesday 30 July and will see the biggest names in the takeaway industry across Scotland come together to celebrate the best of 2019.
There are 19 categories in the awards, including Curry Takeaway of the Year, Fish N Chips Takeaway of the Year, Chinese Takeaway of the Year and Best Loved Takeaway of the Year. These are all the Edinburgh takeaways that made it into the finals.
1. Giovannis
Giovanni's states that is has Edinburgh's best pizzas, kebabs, burgers and other freshly prepared dishes, but will the Scottish Takeaway Awards agree? 94 Northfield Broadway
Offering up big breakfasts and a tasty lunch menu with bagels, homemade soups, freshly baked cakes and exception coffee, The Painted Rooster also has original handmade pierogi dumplings. 10 Melville Pl