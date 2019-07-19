These are the Edinburgh finalists in the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019

There are 19 categories in the awards, including Curry Takeaway of the Year, Fish N Chips Takeaway of the Year, Chinese Takeaway of the Year and Best Loved Takeaway of the Year. These are all the Edinburgh takeaways that made it into the finals.

1. Giovannis Giovanni's states that is has Edinburgh's best pizzas, kebabs, burgers and other freshly prepared dishes, but will the Scottish Takeaway Awards agree? 94 Northfield Broadway Giovannis other Buy a Photo

2. The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway recommends their lamb shish wrap or their kofte wrap. Have you tried either of these? 96 S Clerk St The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway other Buy a Photo

3. Chicken Club One online reviewer for Chicken Club wrote: "The food is delicious, pizzas are fresh made to order and the chicken is freshly cooked - the staff are kind and friendly." 46 S Clerk St Chicken Club other Buy a Photo

4. The Painted Rooster Offering up big breakfasts and a tasty lunch menu with bagels, homemade soups, freshly baked cakes and exception coffee, The Painted Rooster also has original handmade pierogi dumplings. 10 Melville Pl The Painted Rooster other Buy a Photo

View more