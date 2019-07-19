How many of these takeaways have you tried?

These are the Edinburgh finalists in the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019

The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019 will take place on Tuesday 30 July and will see the biggest names in the takeaway industry across Scotland come together to celebrate the best of 2019.

There are 19 categories in the awards, including Curry Takeaway of the Year, Fish N Chips Takeaway of the Year, Chinese Takeaway of the Year and Best Loved Takeaway of the Year. These are all the Edinburgh takeaways that made it into the finals.

Giovanni's states that is has Edinburgh's best pizzas, kebabs, burgers and other freshly prepared dishes, but will the Scottish Takeaway Awards agree? 94 Northfield Broadway

1. Giovannis

Giovanni's states that is has Edinburgh's best pizzas, kebabs, burgers and other freshly prepared dishes, but will the Scottish Takeaway Awards agree? 94 Northfield Broadway
Giovannis
other
Buy a Photo
The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway recommends their lamb shish wrap or their kofte wrap. Have you tried either of these? 96 S Clerk St

2. The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway

The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway recommends their lamb shish wrap or their kofte wrap. Have you tried either of these? 96 S Clerk St
The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway
other
Buy a Photo
One online reviewer for Chicken Club wrote: "The food is delicious, pizzas are fresh made to order and the chicken is freshly cooked - the staff are kind and friendly." 46 S Clerk St

3. Chicken Club

One online reviewer for Chicken Club wrote: "The food is delicious, pizzas are fresh made to order and the chicken is freshly cooked - the staff are kind and friendly." 46 S Clerk St
Chicken Club
other
Buy a Photo
Offering up big breakfasts and a tasty lunch menu with bagels, homemade soups, freshly baked cakes and exception coffee, The Painted Rooster also has original handmade pierogi dumplings. 10 Melville Pl

4. The Painted Rooster

Offering up big breakfasts and a tasty lunch menu with bagels, homemade soups, freshly baked cakes and exception coffee, The Painted Rooster also has original handmade pierogi dumplings. 10 Melville Pl
The Painted Rooster
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 20