These are the most expensive properties for sale in Edinburgh right now

On the hunt for a lavish new property in Edinburgh?

If you have a big budget, you could snap up one of these beautiful properties that are on sale right now. With prices stretching to nearly £2,000,000, these 15 houses listed on Zoopla are currently the most expensive on the market.

1. 6 bedroom detached, Northumberland Street This stunning property benefits from a wealth of period features, including ornate fireplaces, ceiling roses and flagstone flooring, and boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms. Price: 1,995,000 GBP

2. 5 bedroom detached terrace, Chester Street This immaculately refurbished townhouse is set out over four floors, with reception rooms, a pillared entrance hall and an impressive living, dining room and kitchen, and sits located in Edinburgh's West End. Price: 1,500,000 GBP

3. 5 bedroom detached, West Coates Avenue Enjoying views to the Pentland Hills, this spacious family home sits in a highly regarded residential area of Wester Coates and has many period features throughout, as well as attractive elevated gardens. Price: 1,450,000 GBP

4. 5 bedroom detached bungalow, Frogston Road West Nestled on a quiet residential street, this extended 1930s detached villa stretches across two levels and boasts five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, a large garden and a six-car driveway. Price: 1,200,000 GBP

