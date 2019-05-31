These are the three best fish and chip shops in Edinburgh and the Lothians - according to you

With 100 years of history behind it seaside fish and chip shop St Andrews Restaurant and Takeaway has retained the title of Edinburgh’s best chip shop.

And Owner of the Prtobello-based chippy Harem Murdochy said he was delighted to have been recognised for all the hard work he and his staff put in to providing the best product they can.

St Andrews Takeaway and Restaurant

“This is a very good feeling,” he added. “And even better that it is the second year in a row. I work hard, as do all of the staff.”

And aside from hard graft what does Harem think is the secret to success?

“We offer something that is becoming increasingly rare - the chance to eat your fresh fish and chips by the sea,” he said. “As one of the oldest fish and chip shops in Edinburgh, it is also lovely to have lots of loyal customers who continue to come back.

“Next year is the 100 year anniversary and there are few other places in Edinburgh that have been around for that length of time. I’ve not been here for 100 years though,” Harem joked. “It’s always been very popular and we still have lots of regular customers coming here who have been buying from the shop for 40, 50, and 60 years.

Morelli's in Easthouses.

“Customers in their 80s come in and reminisce about when they came to St Andrews when they were in primary school - it’s a very a special place to come.”

And one happy customer, said: “I literally just had the fish and it is consistently excellent in both quality as well flavour.

“Harem and his team pay particular attention to detail and care deeply about the product, about the fish and the batter – how it is made.

“And that’s what makes the quality so consistent. Not only is it an excellent product it is also unbelievably reasonably priced. I am one of his very happy customers and this is a well-deserved reward.”

The takeaway and restaurant has also added some new menu items including moules-frites, the classic Belgian dish of fresh mussels cooked in a white wine and garlic sauce and served with chips.

And in her first year of running the takeaway solo, Angela of Morelli’s in Easthouses near Dalkeith has scored second place.

Over the moon to have been named runner-up, it is also recognition of the hard work Angela has put in to the business to make it a success. “I’d like to thank all my loyal customers, staff and my suppliers,” Angela said. “It’s the first accolade we’ve ever had and it is also the first year of me running the shop on my own.

“It’s a huge achievement for Morelli’s and also personally for me and I just want to say how much I really appreciate the customers sticking with me and recognising all the work.”

Jaz’s Fish Bar on Musselburgh High Street won third prize.

