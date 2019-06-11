These Edinburgh restaurants have just been named in the UK's top 100

Have your say

Seafood supremo Ondine headed up by chef Roy Brett won the title of best restaurant in Scotland.

The George IV Bridge eatery placed at number 49 at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2019.

Chef Roy Brett of Ondine

The Kitchin (63), Timberyard (68) and The Little Chartroom (79) also made it onto the prestigious list.

This year sees the highest number of restaurants outside of London. In total, 46 of the top 100 restaurants are located outside of London, showing the true geographical spread of the list. This year also sees the highest number of Northern restaurants placed than ever before, with 23 Northern and Scottish restaurants on the list.

Moor Hall in Lancashire took the top spot.

The Grade II listed restaurant with rooms, in Aughton, Lancashire, is overseen by chef-patron Mark Birchall and has built a strong reputation for its modern British cuisine using, where possible, produce grown on the five-acre estate.

Loch Fyne Rock Oysters have been on the Ondine menu since they opened 10 years ago. The oysters have been sustainably grown in the Loch for the past 60 yrs.

It was bought by Andy and Tracey Bell in 2015 and underwent a multi-million pound renovation before reopening in 2017. Last year the restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars.

“Mark is an incredibly talented chef who has a clear ambition to not just create one of the best restaurants in the UK but in the world,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine, which runs the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards.

“This award reflects that vision. Moor Hall is an almost immaculate experience – Mark’s food is clever and inventive but also delicious, the service is exceptional and the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly. It’s an outstanding restaurant that deserves its title as the best in the UK.”

Second place goes to hit London restaurant, Brat, in Shoreditch, which is followed in order by four other restaurants in the capital, Cornerstone, Core by Clare Smyth and Sabor. Sixth place returns to the North West with Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume where Birchall was previously executive chef.

Scallops with a brown shrimp butter at Ondine

This year also sees three female chefs place in the top 10. Nieves Barragan of Sabor, in Mayfair, follows Clare Smyth from Core in Notting Hill, ranked at fifth in the list, while Monica Galetti’s Mere in Fitzrovia comes in at number six.

John Williams MBE, executive chef at London’s The Ritz, won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. William’s career spans more than four decades in some of London’s most prestigious hotels including Claridge’s and The Berkeley.

Clare Smyth, chef-patron at Core in Notting Hill, was named this year’s Chef’s Chef of the Year.

The winners were announced on Monday night at a ceremony held at The Hurlingham Club in London by Restaurant magazine.

To coincide with the awards, ‘National Restaurant Month’ will run from 11th June until 10th July 2019 with many restaurants listed running special offers, including complimentary drinks, dishes and discounts for diners booking through the new website. In partnership with Estrella Damm, there will also be a competition to win ‘meals for two’ in the top 100 restaurants during this month.

The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards is Restaurant Magazine’s annual countdown of the top 100 restaurants in the UK as voted for by the UK’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and food writers.

Full List of Awards:

One to Watch, sponsored by Schweppes 1783: Emilia

Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland, sponsored by Hildon: Yügo

Best Restaurant in Wales, sponsored by Hildon: Ynyshir

Best Restaurant in Scotland, sponsored by Hildon: Ondine

Wine List of the Year, sponsored by San Marzano: Hide

Cocktail List of the Year, sponsored by Seedlip: The Frog by Adam Handling

OpenTable Diners’ Choice ‘Fit for Foodies’: Carters of Moseley

Chef to Watch, sponsored by Woods Foodservice: Sally Abe

Chef of the Year, sponsored by Ritter Fresh: Clare Smyth

Restaurateur of the Year, sponsored by threesixty° by UCC Coffee: Tom and Michaela Kitchin

Gastropub of the Year, sponsored by Estrella Damm: The Sportsman

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Quandoo: John Williams

The Service Award, sponsored by Liberty Wines and Piper Heidsieck: Bibendum by Claude Bosi Estrella Damm National Restaurant of the Year: Moor Hall

The full list of winners at the National Restaurant Awards:

1. Moor Hall

2. Brat

3. Cornerstone

4. Core by Clare Smyth

5. Sabor

6. L’Enclume

7. Mere

8. Claude Bosi at Bibendum

9. Ynyshir

10. The Ledbury

11. A Wong

12. The River Café

13. The Sportsman

14. Restaurant Sat Bains

15. Kiln

16. Paul Ainsworth at No. 6

17. Lyle’s

18. Forest Side

19. Casamia

20. House of Tides

21. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw

22. Roganic

23. The French House

24. Elystan Street

25. The Ritz

26. Frenchie

27. Brawn

28. Noble Rot

29. The Black Swan at Oldstead

30. The Fordwich Arms

31. Chez Bruce

32. Hide

33. Ikoyi

34. Trinity

35. The Crown at Burchett’s Green

36. The Coach

37. The Hand & Flowers

38. The Parkers Arms

39. Freemasons at Wiswell

40. Skosh

41. The Elephant

42. Roots

43. The Clove Club

44. The Frog by Adam Handling

45. Roux at Parliament Square

46. Burlington at The Devonshire Arms

47. Cora Pearl

48. Hicce

49. Ondine

50. The Quality Chop House

51. Black Axe Mangal

52. Pollen Street Social

53. Whatley Manor

54. Coombeshead Farm

55. St. John

56. The Angel Inn at Hetton

57. The Dairy

58. The Fat Duck

59. The Palomar

60. Helene Darroze at The Connaught

61. Kym’s

62. Social Eating House

63. The Kitchin

64. Bright

65. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

66. Etch

67. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons

68. Timberyard

69. Midsummer House

70. Rochelle Canteen

71. Two Lights

72. 40 Maltby Street

73. Mana

74. The Walnut Tree

75. Indian Accent

76. Kitchen Table by Bubbledogs

77. Yügo

78. Restaurant Story

79. The Little Chartroom

80. The Laughing Heart

81. The Mash Inn

82. Raby Hunt

83. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

84. The Woodspeen

85. Wine and Brine

86. Holborn Dining Room

87. The Harwood Arms

88. Brigadiers

89. Perilla

90. The Little Fish Market

91. The Man Behind the Curtain

92. Carters of Moseley

93. Darjeeling Express

94. Joro

95. Le Cochon Aveugle

96. The White Swan at Fence

97. Spring

98. Holbeck Ghyll

99. Trullo

100. The Ninth