These ten Edinburgh bars triumphed at the inaugural Scottish Bar & Brew Awards 2019

Have your say

Ten Capital bars have taken home top awards from the inaugural Bar and Brew Awards on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow and celebrated the achievements of bars across Scotland.

The Bow Bar took 'Best in Edinburgh'

The awards also celebrated establishments that strive to be different and commended those who serve unique drinks, blended with secret recipes and ingredients as well as bars that offer fantastic atmosphere.

READ MORE: 56 Edinburgh pubs and bars up for prize at Scottish Bar & Brew Awards

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, the company who put on the awards said: “Although in the first year, we received a fantastic response from the public who was really keen to vote for their favourite bars that keep the country alive.

“This industry has grown massively over the past years and we aimed to reward those who have managed to make a real difference by providing fantastic drinks and great hospitality.

READ MORE: Take a look inside this Edinburgh cocktail bar named in the World's Best 100 Bars list for 2019

“The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

The Edinburgh winners of The Scottish Bar and Brew Awards 2019 are:

Wine Bar of the Year: Le Di vin (Edinburgh)

Family Friendly Venue of the Year: The Bothy (Edinburgh)

Team of the Year: Laird & Dog Inn (Edinburgh)

Best of Edinburgh: The Bow Bar

Microbrewery of the Year: Cold Town Beer (Edinburgh)

Beer Garden of the Year: Teuchters Landing (Edinburgh )

Live Music Venue of the Year: The Jazz Bar (Edinburgh)

Inn of the Year South East: Laird & Dog Inn (Edinburgh)

Gastro Pub of the Year South East: No. 1 The Grange (Edinburgh)

Gastro Pub of the Year Overall Winner: No. 1 The Grange (Edinburgh)

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here