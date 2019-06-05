Greyfriars Bobby.

Things you should never say or do when you visit Edinburgh

Edinburgh attracts a lot of tourists, some first-timers and other regulars who love our city as much as we do.

From criticising chippy sauce to telling us Glasgow has a better music scene, here are ten things you should never say or do when you visit Edinburgh.

Even in summer.

1. Forget your umbrella

It is not good luck!

2. Keep your hands off our Bobby's nose!

... Still not contactless payments on our buses

3. Don't forget to have your exact change...

... we already know!

4. No need to tell us Glasgow has a better music scene

