This central Edinburgh flat has some of the best views in the city - take a look inside
This three bedroom flat in one of the highest and most central tenements in Edinburgh has interiors to match its spectacular views.
This double upper flat at 24/3 Calton Hill is located in a listed building and retains many original features, but it is the views that are the icing on the cake. Located on a quiet street, but close to many city centre amenities, the flat is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Lindsays.
1. Lofty location
The flat is located in one of the highest tenements of the city.