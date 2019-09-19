This contemporary Scottish church conversion is on sale for less than an Edinburgh flat - take a look inside

The former church sits on an escarpment overlooking a valley which is home to the upper reaches of the River Clyde. The three bed property has uninterrupted views to the surrounding hills and while on the outside of the building has a sense of Gothic drama, the interior is modern and light-filled, and well designed for family life. The church was built in 1874 and converted in the 1990, and is on the market for offers over £225,000 with Turpie & Co - a budget of which is cheaper than some Edinburgh homes.

1. Living room The open plan living room.

2. Features The living space has stained glass windows, ceilings nine metres up and an impressive circular nave.

3. Dining area There is a dining area just off the living room.

4. Kitchen The kitchen is to the left of the living room and has its own stained-glass window.

