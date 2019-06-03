This dream gardening job on an island comes with a free house

Are you a gardening expert looking for a change of scenery? This might be the opportunity for you.

Have you got a green thumb? A love for all things plant-like? What about a good head for heights?

If you said yes to all those things and are in the market for a new career, this job on an idyllic Cornish island might just be the dream position for you.

What’s the job?

St. Michaels Mount, a small island in Mount’s Bay, Cornwall, is hiring a head gardener to “continue developing the beautiful garden and its profile, building on 10 years of improvements with a motivated and enthusiastic team”.

The application form states: “You will be responsible for the management and development of all areas of the garden and wider landscape, as well as the village borders and containers, ensuring the highest standards of horticulture, conservation and visitor experience.”

Your core areas of work include:

- Understanding and nurturing the unusual plant collection

- Manage and ensure the commercial success of the plant sales area, which reflects the plant palette in the garden

- To lead, manage and develop the gardening team of three and a handpicked, small group of volunteers

As well as other responsibilities.

60 per cent of your day-to-day duties will include practical horticultural work according to the application form.

The perks?

The job comes with a salary of up to £28,500 and 25 days holiday, 8 days bank holidays - and a free house.

The job listing states: “This is a live-in role, and a house is provided in the harbourside village on St Michael’s Mount.

“The house is a modernised, 2 or 3 bedroom Victorian terraced house with wonderful views from the south side up to the castle.”

Requirements?

You’ll need to be a proven horticultural expert, which is supported by the necessary qualifications, with at least RHS level 3 - or the equivalent level of vocational experience.

You’ll also need to have a huge knowledge of plants and horticultural techniques.

The job listing also states that “due to the nature of the garden, you will need a high level of physical fitness”, as you’ll be required to abseil from the castle as part of your duties.

How to apply?

If you’re interested, you can apply for the role by submitting your CV and a cover letter to: enquiries@staubynestates.com

Applications are open until Friday 7 June at 5pm.

Telephone interviews will be conducted on 13 and 14 June.

Interviews will be held on 27 June - the application pack states that this can run all day.

If you’d like to see more information about the role, you can do so by checking out the information pack.