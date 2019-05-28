This high-end Turkish restaurant will open on Leith Walk tomorrow

Have your say

Kukina is the new kid on the Leith Walk block with a menu packed full of fresh, organic Turkish street food and Meze.

Restaurant manager Verdun Strain said the new place, former Polish Mini Market, next door to Area C Coffeehouse, will offer diners a chance to try the true taste of Turkey in the heart of Edinburgh.

Kukina, Leith Walk

It will serve street food favourites including flatbreads, halloumi and baba ganoush and tzatziki dips.

The smart new gold sign was designed by chalkboard artist Charley Lion in preparation for Wednesday's (May 29th) 10am opening.

The new restaurant is the sister venue to popular cafe Artisan Coffee at number 274.

