This £1.7m penthouse comes from Tay Letting. It is a three bedroom apartment which overlooks Donaldson's School and will be available to rent for upwards of £5k per month - take a look inside here.

1. Front door The luxury development is located within Edinburgh's celebrated UNESCO World Heritage Site

2. Leading into the living room The flat boasts premium furniture selected by Karen Livingstone Welstea

3. A corner of the property The flat also has hand picked original artwork from some of Scotland's finest contemporary artists

4. Beautiful view Enjoy the view from the flat from two of the private balconies

