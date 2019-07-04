This is how Edinburgh gin lovers can taste all of the gins soon to be on offer at Holyrood Distillery

Edinburgh’s newest distillery - the Holyrood Distillery - will be showcasing its range of gins at The Gin Lounge this weekend, giving gin lovers a taste of what's to come.

Taking place at the Assembly Rooms on Edinburgh’s George Street, The Gin Lounge event offers gin lovers the chance to taste all of gins from the soon to be opened Holyrood Distillery, alongside more than 50+ other gins.

Picture: The Gin Lounge

Over two sessions (12 – 4pm and 5pm- 9pm), gin enthusiasts will be able to sample products from the likes of Brockman’s Gin, Nerabus Gin, Darnley’s Gin, Berry Bros & Rudd, The Lakes Distillery, Crafty Distillery and Mackmyra Swedish Organic Gin to name but a few.

Following a successful inaugural event last December, The Gin Lounge will also include a series of masterclasses led by industry experts.

Festival goers will also be able to have some fun at workshops where cocktail making masterclasses and a chance to make your own gin will be on offer.

Amanda Ludlow, founder of The Gin Lounge and co-founder of its sister company, The Whisky Lounge, said: “We’re delighted that Holyrood Distillery will be joining us at The Gin Lounge.

Guests at The Gin Lounge can make their own cocktails.

“Here is a distillery bringing back a great tradition to the heart of Scotland’s capital city and it will be the first opportunity to experience the tastes and flavours they can produce.

“As a team, we are passionate about gin and we are delighted to bring the festival back to Edinburgh following the success of our inaugural event in December last year.

“We are looking forward to sharing our expertise with attendees and to give them the chance to discover their new favourite gins, while learning about the skills required to create great gin.

“A multi-sensory experience, The Gin Lounge offers an exciting day out with a difference.”

The Gin Lounge Edinburgh Festival runs over two sessions, 12-4pm and 5-9pm and tickets are on sale now and cost £45, including all gin samples, mixers, expert masterclasses, a festival guide and a commemorative glass.