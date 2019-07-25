A 'brightly coloured' phone box is heading to George Street in Edinburgh on Friday with great prizes being given away to lucky passers-by who answer it when it's ringing.

The smart telephone box, aptly named Y0131, will attract passers-by to enter the booth giving ten lucky people the opportunity to win the Ultimate YOTEL Sleepover. The telephone will ring throughout the day (between 7am – 5pm) awarding those who answer with the prize of a free night’s accommodation at the YOTEL in Edinburgh, the tech-inspired hotel group’s first city centre hotel in Europe

This is what will happen if you answer a new 'brightly coloured' phone box on Castle Street when it rings

The new accommodation officially opens its doors next week (Monday 29 July) and to celebrate will introduce the city’s only smart telephone box to the streets of Edinburgh on Friday.

The purpose built, brightly coloured phone box will provide an interactive portal that will introduce residents and passers-by to YOTEL Edinburgh. As well as a phone, the iconic booth houses a photo booth allowing personalised postcards to be created, and smart screens that will show some of the city’s most well-known influencers.

The 277-room property is set to open its doors on Queen Street on July 29, with seamlessly designed contemporary cabins.

YOTEL Edinburgh will also be home to Scotland’s first Imaginex, a 360-degree screening room at the heart of the hotel built from eight state-of-the-art projectors that will showcase content all year round – from film screenings and art installations to brand presentations.

Stuart Douglas, General Manager of YOTEL Edinburgh, said: “Our hotel is driven by contemporary design and technology and with 0131 being the local dialling code for the city, Y0131 felt like a great way to give a taste of YOTEL to the local community ahead of the hotel opening next week.

“YO131 is an exciting way to meet the people of Edinburgh and we’re looking forward to welcoming the ten lucky people who successfully pick up the ringing phone.”

Following the success of YOTEL in New York, Boston, San Francisco and Singapore, Edinburgh’s smartest hotel is situated centrally on Queen Street. YOTEL Edinburgh is driven by contemporary design and technology and is the hotel of choice for people who like boutique hotels, but without the hefty price tag.

Cabins are inspired by the luxury of first-class airline travel and features space-saving design delivering extraordinary value. From the VIP Suite to Premium Cabins, YOTEL Edinburgh offers something to suit every traveller’s needs, without compromising on comfort and convenience.

The hotel’s multifunctional public areas provide a sense of community with spaces for co-working and socialising, including a standalone café called KOHI as well KOMYUNITI, the beating heart of the hotel where guests can eat, drink and connect with likeminded people.

The Edinburgh Evening News' food and drink writer Caitlyn Dewar will be providing readers with an exclusive tour of the new YOTEL later on Thursday.

