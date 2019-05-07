This massive Edinburgh bathroom store sale allows you to 'name your price'

An Edinburgh branch of national retailer, Better Bathrooms, is inviting local residents to name their price for stock in a closing down sale this weekend.

The Better Bathrooms Megastore on Gorgie Road is one of three stores which has been ordered to cease trading and close by administrators, FRP Advisory.

The closing down sale starts at 9am on Friday 10th May and runs until 4pm on Sunday 12th. After this, the store will be permanently closed.

The huge stock clearance covers all items in the store, from high-quality bathroom suites to display items, fittings and tiles.

And some items are being sold at discounts of more than 60%, while no reasonable offer will be refused for others.

Better Bathrooms are continuing to trade online, with a number of top deals already live on BetterBathrooms.com and no reasonable offer will be refused by store staff over the sale weekend.

Top 5 Savings

- Dream 1000mm Illuminated Mirror - was £299.97, now £79.97 (saving 73%)

- Nottingham Furniture Combination Unit with Tabor Toilet - available in grey, white, ivory and blue) - was £499.97, now £399.97 (saving 20%)

- Dee Toilet & Basin Suite - was £219.97, now £99.97 (saving 55%)

- Vira Square Shower System - was £149.97, now £84.97 (saving 43%)

- Aqualine 800x800mm Quadrant Shower Enclosure - was £149.97, now £66.97 (saving 55%)

Nick Glynne, managing director at the Buy It Direct group, which has acquired the business in a bid to save it, said: "There’s a real opportunity here for customers to grab a genuine bargain.

"This cash only sales weekend will allow customers to come into store on a first come, first serve basis and name their price for certain items, and take advantage of savings of more than 60% off others - the only catch is that some items may need tools to disassemble, and all items need to be taken away on the day, so customers will need to come prepared.

"With spring weekends being a popular time for DIY and renovations, local residents will be able to take full advantage of the fantastic bargains on offer."

The Buy It Direct Group has been one of the UK’s leading online retail businesses since 1999, and was one of the first companies to sell laptops online.

The group operates a range of websites specialising in laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances and flat pack furniture.

For more information, visit www.buyitdirect.co.uk