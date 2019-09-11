This two-bed flat is for sale in one of Edinburgh's most historic mansion houses - take a look inside

Dalry House was built around 1600 by the Mudie family and has since been turned from a mansion home into a series of flats, one of which is now for sale for offers over £350,000 with Knight Frank. Original features include plaster-work, a stained glass window and emblems from monarchs who have visited the property.

Dalry House The flat is located within Dalry House, a historic mansion house which dates back to 1600.

Jacobean listed ceiling The first floor flat has a magnificent A listed Jacobean strapwork ceiling. The ceiling is dated 1661 and carries the arms of Charles II and the present Queen's arms.

Living room The open plan living room and kitchen.

Features Features include sash and case windows with working shutters.

