Time is running out to feature at one of the hottest food festivals in Edinburgh

Organisers of the Edinburgh Food Festival have called last orders for street food vendors and culinary creatives to sign up for the July event.

Food producers have until June 3 to apply for a space for the festival taking place in Assembly George Square Gardens from 19-28 July - which attracted over 25,000 visitors last year.

Alandas Scottish Seafood

Returning exhibitors already include award-winning Berwickshire pie makers, Jarvis Pickle, who will be offering a taste of the Scottish Borders throughout the 10-day event with their tasty selection of traditional meat, fish and vegetarian filled pastry pockets.

The Festival line-up will also feature Mexican and Caribbean-inspired street food from Umami Spice; Mediterranean and Middle East falafel, tagines and hummus from Chick & Pea; gourmet Kebabs from Kebabbar and East Lothian’s Alandas Scottish Seafood.

Based in Prestonpans, Alandas offers a fish and chip experience; where fresh prawns,salmon and mouthwatering fresh oysters are served everyday.

All of the seafood used by Alandas is caught daily in local waters, including their freshly caught lobsters.

Jarvis Pickle

Edinburgh Food Festival producer, Alex Fitzhowle, said: “To mark the fifth anniversary of Edinburgh’s only city centre food festival, we’re now finalising our plans for a new bumper line-up, including a series of meet the local producer events and chef demonstrations, as well as over 20 local producers and street food stallholders serving up some of Scotland’s best contemporary food and drink.”

Alanda added: “Edinburgh Food Festival is a brilliant showcase of food and drink producers across Scotland. Each year it’s great to see new food trends showcased and the large variety on offer. The quality of food is fantastic and there is something for everyone. It’s also the perfect family friendly event in a handy city centre location.

“We can’t wait to take part again this year with our selection of freshly caught Scottish seafood, old school fresh fish and chips and multi award-winning gelato. We look forward to welcoming more visitors than ever in 2019.”

The free festival includes, free, non-ticketed talks and events.

To apply contact Alex Fitzhowle, on edfoodfest@assemblyfestival.com

