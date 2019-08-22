Top London pizza specialists Franco Manca officially open first venue in Edinburgh

A top London pizza chain known for its expert use of sourdough has officially opened its first pizzeria in the Capital.

Franco Manca, the first pizzeria to offer sourdough pizza in the UK, has opened a new site, at the Mint Building on South St Andrew Street.

Offering fresh sourdough handmade on site every day and natural Italian wine, the behind the new Franco Manca pizzeria say customers will be able to order one of the daily meat, veg and vegan specials or choose from seven regular pizza options on the menu, including fan-favourite 'the no. 4', which features cured ham, wild mushrooms and a mix of mozzarella and buffalo ricotta.

The slow-rising sourdough, unique to Franco Manca, dates back to the late 18th century.

First procured by the pizzeria's founder, Giuseppe Mascoli, near the city of Naples, the recipe still honours the ingredients and methods that make the age-old style of Neapolitan pizza unique, delicious and world-renowned.

The first-ever outlet, then named Francos, was opened in Brixton Market in 1986, before the restaurant was passed on to Giuseppe Mascoli and artisan baker Bridget Hugo and renamed it Franco Manca, (Italian for “Franco is missing”) in homage to their friend, the original Franco.

Emiliano Ruzzu, Franco Manca's Edinburgh head pizzaiolo, said: "We couldn't be more excited to open the doors of our brand new Edinburgh home, and just in time for the iconic Fringe Festival. It's a truly beautiful city and we're so excited to share our delicious sourdough pizza offering with you all.

"Pop in and say hi, try our delicious pizza topped with seasonal ingredients sourced from small suppliers across Italy and the UK, teamed with a selection of quality products from local craft brewers and natural Italian wine."