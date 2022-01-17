Subject to some remaining pandemic travel rules, it’s now possible to hop on a plane and jet off to the sun, with the departures board at Edinburgh Airport once more filled with exciting destinations.

Spain is traditionally the most popular destination for Scottish tourists, and Barcelona is one of the country’s most exciting and interesting cities.

It’s also one of the easiest places to fly direct from Edinburgh year-round, with airlines offering year-round departures, with regular dicounts for those able to travel outwith the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, here’s everything you need to know before booking your flight to Barcelona.

How do I get there?

There are daily scheduled direct flights from Edinburgh Airport to Barcelona Airport all year round, provided by Ryanair and Vueling.

Remember that just because you fly out with one airline it doesn’t mean you have to fly back with the same carrier – often combining two different airlines will mean more convenient times and cheaper fares.

Gaudi's unfinished masterpiece La Sagrada Familia is one of Barcelona's most famous attractions.

The flight time from Edinburgh to Barcelona is around three hours.

Why would I want to go there?

Barcelona genuinely is a city that has something for everybody – from stunning architecture and world-class museums, to sandy beaches and raucous nightlife.

Architect Antoni Gaudi is one of the city’s most famous sons and no visit is complete without a tour of some of his remarkable works – including La Sagrada Familia, Casa Mila and Park Guell.

The Parc de Montjuic offers a mix of sights and entertainment, including the Olympic Stadium, a cable car, an enchanting magic fountain show and the Joan Miro Foundation, which has the world’s largest collection of Miro paintings and tapestries.

Culture vultures can also enjoy a concert at the stunning Palau de la Musica concert hall and marvel at masterpieces by Spain’s most famous artist at the Picasso Museum of Barcelona.

A daily stroll down Las Ramblas is a tradition, and there’s always something new on the busy thoroughfare lined by elegant plane trees – from street entertainers and musicians, to flower sellers and souvenir stalls.

The Gothic Quarter is a maze of Instagrammable streets and squares, while the nearby Boqueria Market is the perfect place to savour the smells and tastes of Catalonia.

A daily walk down the famous street of Las Ramblas is a must for visitors to Barcelona.

And for football fans a trip to the Camp Nou is essential – either for a tour of the stadium or to watch the mighty FC Barcelona play a match.

Finally, for those who just want to relax, the fine sands of Barcelona Beach are the perfect spot for a swim and a sunbathe, lined with bars and restaurants to provide refreshment when required.

What are the Covid restrictions?

If you’re fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling you can enter Spain from Scotland without needing to test or quarantine regardless of your reason for travel.

You must produce proof of your vaccination, with children under the age of 12 exempt.

If you are not vaccinated you may only enter Spain for ‘essential’ purposes – which does not include tourism.

On returning to Scotland you will again need to show evidence that you have been fully vaccinated (a double dose unless you have received a single dose vaccine), as well as have completed a passenger location form and have booked a PCR or lateral flow test to take on or before your second day home.

Remember restrictions may change at the last minute, so always check the latest on the Scottish Government website.

How do I get into town from the airport?

Trains leave from the airport every half hour destined for the city centre, taking around 25 minutes and costing €4.

There are also shuttle buses that make a three stops at popular parts of the city, with the journey taking roughly 35 minutes and costing €5.90.

There’s also car hire and taxis available, with a taxi to the city centre costing around €30.

What’s the weather like?

Barcelona is relatively warm all year round, with average temperatures ranging from 13C in January to 30C in August.

The best time to visit is from May to September, when the sun shines and there is little rain, although it can get too hot for some in August.

October and November are still pleasant, with temperatures of between 15C and 21C, although there is a far larger chance of experiencing overcast skies and periods of rain.

Even in winter, from December to February, you can expect plenty of sunny days with little in the way of wet weather.

Read more:

Here are 10 winter sun destinations you can escape to direct from Edinburgh Airport

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.