Last winter, foreign travel was firmly off the menu as Covid restrictions left flights cancelled and holiday resorts empty.

But this year we are once again free to travel and the departures board at Edinburgh Airport is filled with attractive destinations for a week-long holiday or long weekend away.

For those of us comfortable with boarding a plane again, we thought we’d look at what options are available when it comes to places with a suitably festive atmosphere – without the hassle of connecting flights or transfers.

While some countries have scaled back celebrations due to rising Covid cases – notably Germany, Holland and Austria – others are planning a relatively normal festive season.

Expect Christmas markets and attractions, colourful Christmas decorations, and a decent chance of a covering of snow.

It goes without saying that you should check the Covid restictions for your destination of choice with the Scottish Government before you go.

Here are ten top options for a Christmassy break.

1. Basel The Swiss city of Basel has one of the prettiest Christmas markets in Europe - taking up the Barfusserplatz. easyJet fly there from Edinburgh four times a week. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Bergen Norway has a number of options for festive destinations easily reached from Edinburgh, including its capital of Oslo, but when it comes to fairytale photos Bergen is hard to beat. Head to Torgallmennigen Square for the Christmas Market and enjoy wandering the city's picturesque streets. Loganair offers three flights a week from Scotland's Capital. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Copenhagen Get your skates on for a visit to Denmark and its festive capital Copenhagen. The city has several outdoor ice rinks to enjoy over winter - including at the famous Tivoli Gardens. In the evening grab a blanket and enjoy a drink sitting outside one of the bars in the fairy light-bedecked Nyhavn Harbour. Ryanair, easyJet, Norwegian Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines all fly to Copenhagen from Edinburgh. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Bordeaux For a slightly warmer festive escape, Bordeaux has one of the largest Christmas markets in France - with 150 pavilions selling Christmas clothes, decorations, jewellery, toys, and local products. Ryanair fly there three times a week from Edinburgh over the winter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images