Covid Scotland: Morocco bans flights from the UK - just after new Ryanair route from Edinburgh to Marrakesh was announced
The Moroccan government has banned travel to and from the UK, due to rising Covid cases, just days after Ryanair announced a twice-weekly route from Edinburgh Airport to Marrakesh.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:08 pm
The suspension, which came into effect on midnight on October 20, will last for “an unspecified period”, according to the UK Government.
This travel-ban will leave many who planned to travel to Morocco in doubt, and may potentially affect Scottish people who had booked the newly announced route from Edinburgh to Marrakesh.
Ryanair have been contacted for comment.