The new 55-minute direct service will launch next year on May 17, and will initially run three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

During the summer months, additional flights on Thursdays and Saturdays will be added to the schedule.

Fares for the route will start at £53.99 for a one-way flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Keeping people connected is a key driver for us and launching this route further strengthens our network across the UK while developing our partnerships with each airport.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “This is Derry good news for passengers as we increase connectivity between Northern Ireland and Edinburgh as part of our move to strengthen our domestic schedule where we can. It’s important that we provide sustainable choice for passengers who need and want to travel whether that be for business or leisure, and we look forward to working with Loganair to identify further opportunities.”

Steve Fraser, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Edinburgh route to the Loganair network from City of Derry Airport. Improving connectivity is key to strengthening our frequency to key business routes in support of the North West’s regional development plans. We are experiencing a high demand for leisure, visiting friends and family and as tourism is growing element of our economy we see this as a great opportunity to connect both cities and regions".

The flights from Edinburgh to Derry will be operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.