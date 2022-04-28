Disney Cruise has announced a range of firsts, with a flurry of new locations accessible via a family-friendly Disney cruise route from Southampton. Highlights of the new routes include a full tour of the British Isles, a new stop in La Rochelle in France, and two new ports in Nor way, Skjolden and Sandnes.

Although such cruises have been successful in the United States and other areas of the world for years, this will be the first time Disney fans will be able to sail around the Mediterranean and the British Isles on a Disney cruise ship.

“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line told Cruise Industry News. “These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the new Disney Cruise routes from the UK and when you’ll be able to book them.

Disney Cruise 2023 dates and locations

The 2023 Disney Cruise around the British Isles will visit various coastal cities, including Belfast, Greenock (Glasgow & Edinburgh), Liverpool, Ringaskiddy in Ireland, and Portland (Stonehenge). The cruise will start in Southamptom, with a total price for two guests starting from £3,289.

Disney Cruise Line has announced a UK-wide cruise program in 2023. Photo: Disney.

Booking will open for Platinum and Golden Oak Club Members from May 2nd, on May 3rd for Gold Castaway Club Members, May 5th for Silver and Disney Vacation Club Members, and finally for general release on May 9th.

The first date that the cruise will depart is September 10th to 17th in 2023.