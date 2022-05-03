The low-cost carrier launched its summer flights to these two popular beach destinations for the first time on Monday (May 2).

The new service to Malaga is now operating up to three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and to Rhodes twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays throughout the summer season.

Both Malaga and Rhodes offer miles of scenic coastline, which makes them both ideal destinations for travellers wishing to relax and recharge, all while discovering some of Europe’s best beaches.

There are a range of fascinating tourist attractions in Malaga, including the dramatic Alcazaba fortress, the Gibralfaro Castle, the Malaga Roman Theatre, the Malaga Botanic Gardens and Malaga Cathedral.

There are also nearly 30 museums and art galleries, covering everything from Flamenco dancing to Russian art.

Must-sees include a branch of the famous Pompidou Centre and two museums celebrating the fact that Picasso was born in Malaga – the Picasso Birthplace Museum and the Picasso Museum.

There are several sandy beaches within walking distance of the city centre, while there are numerous great bars and restaurants to choose from, including in the trendy Soho neighbourhood.

The Greek island of Rhodes, meanwhile, is famed for its white sandy beaches, medieval town and many archaeological sites.

It's easy to travel around this stunning island and explore the many quaint Mediterranean villages due to its small size, affordable prices and welcoming local culture.

There may be no trace of the famous Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, after a violent earthquake toppled it aeons ago, but there is still much to see of the long history of Rhodes dating back to the Stone Age.

Must-sees includes the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes in the historic Old Town, near to the Acropolis, and the Valley of Butterflies.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to have launched our first flights from Edinburgh to Malaga and Rhodes for the summer, providing more convenient connections for our customers in Scotland to explore or relax in some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and to serve our customers from Edinburgh with even more choice and great value fares, with our flying set to return to near 2019 levels this summer.”

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director, Edinburgh Airport, said: “The arrival of these routes with easyJet is yet more positive news as we continue our recovery from the pandemic.

“With demand for travel ramping up at a fast pace it is our aim to give passengers as much choice as possible as they plan that well-earned holiday after a tough few years.