Scotland's busiest airport has said it will be providing four updates every day to ensure queues are kept to a minimum.

How will this work?

Edinburgh Airport is going to be sharing four updates on their social media channels each day, and these will go out at regular intervals when they are expecting the airport to be busy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Airport has announced it will now be sharing regular security queue times on its social media channels.

The first update will be at 5am – specifically for those morning passengers who are up bright and early – followed by further updates at 9am, 1pm and 5pm.

The queue time posted to Facebook and Twitter will be measured from the time it takes from a person to join the back of the queue and get through security and out the other side into World Duty Free.

This is different to the tracker which appears on Edinburgh Airport's website – this measures the queue time inside the security hall once passengers have passed through the e-gate.

It's important to note that while the information is accurate at the time of posting, queue times can change quickly.

Edinburgh Airport says it's 'best use the information as a guide'.

Why are they doing this?

Edinburgh Airport says: “We're regularly asked by passengers how long security queue times are and we're not surprised by that.

“People want to know how long it's going to take to get through the airport, and we think they should know.

“We appreciate how important it is to be open and transparent.

“Knowing how long they're likely to spend in line at security will help passengers best prepare for their journey through the airport.

“One thing to keep in mind is that these queue times are for security only and not for check-in or passport control. The check-in desks are operated by airlines and their handling agents, while passport control is looked after by UK Border Force. Any queues here are totally separate to security.”