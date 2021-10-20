Edinburgh airport aviation director Kate Sherry said: “Marrakech has been a destination many people have asked for”.

“We are always looking to widen our connections and ensure Edinburgh and Scotland is targeting sustainable growth opportunities as we continue our recovery".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Retaining our connectivity is so important and we have to be flexible in our approach to keep Scotland competitive and offer choice for both leisure and business markets.”

One-way flights from Edinburgh to the Moroccan city will cost £19.99 – but only if customers book by midnight on Thursday October 21.

Earlier this month, Ryanair announced that it would add three routes from Edinburgh airport, starting in November. The airline will launch three flights per week from Edinburgh to Madrid and Paris Beauvais, and will also run twice weekly services to Palermo – the capital of the Italian island of Sicily.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Ryanair are launching a new route from Edinburgh to Marrakesh in December. Picture: Neil Hanna