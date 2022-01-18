Edinburgh day trips by train: 8 scenic day trips across Scotland that you can reach by train

Scotland has so much to offer, from historic towns to stunning countryside views.

Edinburgh is poised to help you explore them all from Waverley Station, with so many easy day trips that you can make by train.

From across the Firth of Forth all the way down to the Borders, enjoy the ride to the best Scottish locations you can ask for.

Travelling by train is not only eco-conscious, but it also means you can enjoy the view on your way to your destination, not just when you arrive.

Here are eight scenic trips you can make to a diverse range of towns and cities across the country.

1. Fife Crossing the Firth of Forth by train means seeing it at its best, with an added bonus of a birds eye view of the ruined war fortresses on the islands on the river mouth. When you reach Fife itself, St Andrews Cathedral, stunning coastlines, and more await you. Photo: DouglasMcGilviray / Getty Imgaes / Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Tweedbank Getting a train to Tweedbank in the borders is a treat in itself, with stunning views of Midlothian throughout your journey. Once you're there, you can also explore the home of Sir Walter Scott, one of Scotland's greats, Abbotsford House, or explore the rolling Scottish countryside via any number of hiking routes. Photo: Kimberley Powell Photo Sales

3. Loch Lomond One of the easiest ways to reach Loch Lomond is by getting a train to Balloch from Edinburgh, where you can connect with a number of bus lines to reach beauty spots dotted all around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. Hike through forests and dare to dip in the loch itself in the perfect nature escape. Photo: rasilja / Getty Images / Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Stirling Head from one historic city built on volcanic rock to another, from Edinburgh to Stirling. There's plenty of history to dig into in Sitrling, from the National Wallace Monument on top of the Abbey Craig outcrop all the way down to Stirling Bridge. Photo: Christine Muller / Getty Images / Canva Pro Photo Sales