The ninth aircraft will add to eight permanently based in Edinburgh throughout the year, providing more seats next summer for customers travelling to and from the city.

It will join two 156-seat Airbus A319 and six 186-seat A320 aircraft already serving the airline’s customers in the capital.

It comes as the airline put it’s summer 2023 schedule on sale.

Holidaymakers can now book flights next year between May 9 and September 30.

EasyJet said they hope to ease the congestion ahead of summer 2023 with the extra aircraft, with as many as 14,000 flights from the Scotland heading to destinations in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

It follows travel chaos in 2022 due to holidaymakers making up for lost time during the pandemic, which saw airports, aviation services and airline's faced one of their busiest period to date.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “Nearly three decades ago we launched the airline with services from London Luton to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Twenty-seven years on, Scotland remains an important focus for easyJet and we continue to see opportunity in Scotland, which is why we are delighted to be adding an additional aircraft to our Edinburgh airport base to serve even more customers in Scotland next summer.