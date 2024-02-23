Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK airports where travellers face the longest delays have been revealed – and Edinburgh has earned an unwanted place in the top 10.

The study, carried out by Tripplo.com, analysed the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority to see which airports were experiencing the longest delays on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It found that Aberdeen, on average, sees the longest delays of any UK airport, with an average delay of 20.70 minutes with 6,757 flights studied, which is over four minutes longer than any other airport. The latest data from December 2023 shows that the average delay that month was 26.04 minutes.

The UK airports where travellers face the longest delays have been revealed, with Aberdeen coming out on top and Edinburgh placed in the top 10. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Second place on the list goes to Isle of Man Airport, also known as Ronaldsway Airport. It sees average delays of 16.22 minutes for 2,391 flights studied. In December 2023, there were average delays of 22.53 minutes.

Third place goes to the UK’s second busiest airport, London Gatwick. It comes in with an average delay of 15.47 minutes for 58,762 flights studied in 2023. December 2023 data showed the average delay that month to be 24.31 minutes.

Manchester Airport ranks in fourth place on the list, which saw average delays of 14.02 minutes in 2023. This is for a total of 39,771 flights that were studied. Data from December showed the average delay that month to be 21.63 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five is another London airport in Luton, which saw an average delay of 13.58 minutes for 23,156 flights studied. December data showed the average delay that month to be 19.76 minutes.

Edinburgh Airport comes in seventh place on the list, with the average delay clocked at 13.31 minutes, followed by Teeside International Airport, Bristol and Stansted.

Speaking about the findings, Axel Hernborg, founder of Tripplo.com, said: “While it’s never ideal for any of your flights to be delayed, you’ll likely experience it at some point, especially if you’re a frequent flyer.