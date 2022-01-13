There’s a lot to love about Scotland in the winter, but sometimes you might find yourself craving some winter sun.

December is for holiday festivities, January is a fresh start to the New Year, but around February is the perfect time for a warming getaway.

Whether you’re looking for a February half-term break with the family, or an escape from the Scottish winter, there are some prime destinations around the world where it’s warm even in February.

Finish off your winter in style by jetting off to one of these warm destinations in February 2022. Photo: NAPA74 / Getty Images / Canva Pro. Jag_cz / Getty Images / Canva Pro. DaLiu / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Here’s a look at where you can travel to from Edinburgh Airport if you’re looking for some winter sun during February half-term.

Where is hot in February 2022?

The average temperature in Edinburgh in February is 7 degrees Celsius, which means many February half-term activities include staying inside.

Some of the hot destinations to choose from include Cancun in Mexico. Photo: Jonathan Ross / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Coming at the end of three to four months of grey, blustery weather in the UK, we’ll likely all be wanting a warm, sunny escape.

Here’s a full list of destinations you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport with an average temperature of over 20 degrees in February, perfect for half-term.

- Barbados, with flights every Wednesday and Sunday and average monthly temperatures of 29 degrees.

- Cancún, Mexico, with flights every Saturday and average monthly temperatures of 28 degrees.

- Doha, Qatar, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 24 degrees.

- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 25 degrees.

- Lanzarote, Spain, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 20 degrees.

- Orlando, USA, with flights departing every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday and average monthly temperatures of 24 degrees.

- Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with flights departing on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and average monthly temperatures of 24 degrees.

- Tenerife, Spain, with flights departing every day of the week and average monthly temperatures of 20 degrees.