The two direct services from Edinburgh to Stavanger and Bergen have been relaunched for the first time since the pandemic, and they also mark the airline’s first international routes from Edinburgh Airport since 2019, and the first international route launches in the airline’s 60th anniversary year.

The routes will see three flights per week reinstated to each destination.

lights to Stavanger take-off Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Bergen take-off Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Additional flights from Aberdeen to Oslo Gardermoen will also commence in September to further strengthen connectivity between the countries.

Customers in Scotland that wish to venture further and explore Northern Norway will have the opportunity to connect easily via Loganair’s codeshare partnership with Norwegian regional airline, Widerøe.

Upon visiting Stavanger and Bergen, you will find much more than just breathtaking fjords, but an unforgettable experience.

Bergen, Norway’s second largest city, is an incredible hub for both culture and history, with a vibrant night life, juxtaposed with contemporary art museums, such as the KODE.

Time to rediscover Fjord Norway as Edinburgh launches flights to Stavanger and Bergen. Photo: Getty

Similarly, Stavanger is full of colourful homes on colourful streets, white sandy beaches, and is home to some of Norway’s top restaurants.

Not unlike Edinburgh, Bergen and Stavanger’s dynamic central and urban culture makes the perfect get away.

Both routes are operated by an Embraer 145 jet, and fares to Bergen and Stavanger start at £99.86 including 15kg luggage allowance and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of Loganair’s sustainable flying programme - GreenSkies.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are really excited to launch the recommencement of our international services between Edinburgh and the Norwegian cities of Bergen and Stavanger.

“As we start to see European travel strengthen as summer approaches, it is the ideal time to bring back two services that were, pre-pandemic, incredibly popular for both leisure and business travellers looking to enjoy all that Edinburgh, Bergen and Stavanger have to offer.”

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Seeing these routes return to Edinburgh with Loganair is further evidence that things are really moving in the right direction as we continue our strong recovery.

“Welcoming back more routes between Edinburgh and Norway allows us to enhance connectivity for leisure and business passengers from both countries.

“For us it’s about offering passengers choice, and we’re excited to work with Loganair on helping people experience all Bergen and Stavanger have to offer.”

Stein Ove Rolland, CEO of Fjord Norway, said: “It is very positive that Loganair is relaunching its routes to the Fjord Norway region.

“After a demanding pandemic many are eager to get out and explore again, and the routes to Stavanger and Bergen will make experiences to the Norwegian fjords easily accessible for the Scottish people.”