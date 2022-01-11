Ibiza Town has a fascinating history and is topped by the Dalt Vila acropolis - a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Subject to some remaining pandemic travel rules, it’s now possible to hop on a plane and jet off to the sun, with the departures board at Edinburgh Airport once more filled with exciting destinations.

The Spanish Balearic Islands are traditionally a popular spot for Scottish tourists tourists to visit, with Ibiza a particular favourite with young and old alike.

It’s one of the easiest places to fly direct from Edinburgh year-round, with a range of airlines servicing the route, often offering cheap flights outside school holidays.

So, here’s everything you need to know before booking your flight to Ibiza

How do I get there?

Scheduled direct flights from Edinburgh Airport leave for Ibiza Airport, from the last week of March until the last week of October, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays, and are provided by Jet2 and Ryanair.

Remember that just because you fly out with one airline it doesn’t mean you have to fly back with the same carrier – often combining two different airlines will mean more convenient times and cheaper fares.

Cala Salanda Bay - one of the stunning beached Ibiza is famous for.

Numerous package holiday companies also offer holidays to Ibiza from Edinburgh.

Why would I want to go there?

Ibiza is very much an island of two halves – offering a great holiday for most taste.

The seafront at San Antonio, where many of the island's most popular clubs are based.

There’s the famous clubbing and bar scheme of San Antonio and beyond, which attracts large number of young party-goers over the summer months to famous clubs like Amnesia, Pacha and Lolas.

But there’s plenty there for those who want a quieter holiday, including the UNESCO-listed Dalt Vilas in Ibiza Town, the family resort of Santa Eulalia, the remote clifftop trail to Punta d’es Moscarter,a and the numerous pictureque whitewashed villages that dot the quiet interior.

Meanwhile, there's the attraction that has drawn visitors for many decade – the miles of perfect sandy beach, 15 of which boast a Blue Flag.

What are the Covid restrictions?

If you’re fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling you can enter Spain from Scotland without needing to test or quarantine regardless of your reason for travel.

You must produce proof of your vaccination, with children under the age of 12 exempt.

If you are not vaccinated you may only enter Spain for ‘essential’ purposes – which does not include tourism.

On returning to Scotland you will again need to show evidence that you have been fully vaccinated (a double dose unless you have received a single dose vaccine), as well as have completed a passenger location form and have booked a PCR or lateral flow test to take on or before your second day home.

Remember restrictions may change at the last minute, so always check the latest on the Scottish Government website.

How do I get into town from the airport?

If you don’t have a pre-arranged transfer to your hotels there are regular buses into Ibiza Town taking around 20 minutes, or taxis to take you into town or further afield.

What’s the weather like?

With a Mediterranean climate Ibiza has long hot summers and mild short winters.

The best time to go is between May and August with temperatures rarely falling bellow 20C, rising up to around 32C, with very little rain.

In April and September you are more likely to experience a few showers but still enjoy an average high of 23C, while even during the winter months the temperature rarely drops into single figures.

